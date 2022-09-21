EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — An Effingham man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being found guilty of predatory sexual assault.

Martin D. Hubbard, 66, was sentenced on Tuesday to life in the Illinois Department of Corrections without the possibility of parole. Court records indicate he was charged with eight counts of predatory sexual assault of children under the age of 13.

As mandated by state statute, Hubbard will be required to submit regularly to DNA and HIV testing while in prison.