SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Springfield has been sentenced to nine years in prison on two charges.

27-year-old Demetrius S. Washington was sentenced for eight years for possession of a weapon by a felon and one year for wire fraud.

Federal prosecutors said Washington, a convicted felon, was found with a Glock firearm with a 50 round drum magazine when he was arrested in connection to an unrelated case in March 2022. Law enforcement connected the recovered firearm to an October 2021 Springfield shooting.

In the shooting, Washington gave the firearm to a juvenile who fired multiple shots at an occupied car in a gas station parking lot. No one was injured.

Further evidence by prosecutors showed Washington was trying to obtain more firearms between the shooting and his arrest.

Prosecutors also showed evidence that Washington obtained fraudulently more than $10,000 from the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

The judge said at the sentencing hearing said that innocent civilians have had to flee Springfield because of Washington and his actions.

Washington was also ordered to have three years of supervised release and pay more than $10,000 to the Small Business Administration.

“The ready availability of guns has caused an unacceptable spike of violence in our communities,” U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois Gregory Harris said in a statement. “For the protection of our community, we warn individuals contributing to such violence that federal, state, and local government agencies are working together to hold you accountable. We also will continue to prosecute COVID fraudsters and work to recover pandemic relief funds that were fraudulently obtained.”

Washington has been in federal custody since April 2022.

The Springfield Police Department investigated the firearms case with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The United States Secret Service investigated the wire fraud case, with assistance from the Springfield Police Department.