MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 50-year-old man from Normal is dead following a crash in rural McLean County Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Illinois Route 165 and County Road 2400 East. State troopers said that at 7:50 a.m., a car driven by Alyssa Nelson, 22 of Towanda, failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the side of a pickup truck being driven by Michael Simpsen. Simpsen’s truck left the road and overturned in a ditch, ejecting Simpsen from the truck in the process. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:45 p.m.

An autopsy conducted on Tuesday determined that Simpsen died from multiple blunt injuries he sustained in the crash. Toxicology results are pending.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, but Nelson was ticketed by State Police for disobeying a stop sign.