URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)-Survivor Kenny Phileback, who survived a fire from Friday morning in Urbana is now looking for his dog. Phileback was released from the hospital recently. No remains were found of the dog so they think he might’ve ran away and they’re asking for help in locating him. It’s a male rat terrier named Remy, his picture is below.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, for the previous story you can go here.