CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Attorney General has charged a man from Clinton with child pornography.

31-year-old Cord Buchanan was charged Friday in DeWitt County Circuit Court for seven counts of child pornography.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office is leading the prosecution.

“Victims of child pornography and their families can be left with life-long scars. The predators responsible for those horrific crimes must be held accountable,” Raoul said. “I will continue to work with local law enforcement agencies to protect communities from offenders who exploit children.”

Investigators with the AG as well as Clinton Police Department officers searched Buchanan’s residence on Thursday. He was arrested after investigators found evidence of child pornography.

“The Clinton Police Department appreciates the investigative efforts and cooperation of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office in keeping our children safe and bringing a child predator to justice,” Clinton Police Chief Ben Lowers said.

Buchanan’s next court date is Jan. 22. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison for each count.

Child sexual exploitation tips can be reported online at CyberTipline and child abuse tips can be submitted at DCFS’s website.

