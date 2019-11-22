Man found with gun while crews respond to house fire

MILFORD, Ill. (WCIA) — Fire crews were called out to a house fire. When they got there, they say they found a man with a gun.

It happened around 6:15 Thursday night at 1961 East 1100 North. Crews said fire was showing from the upstairs window.

While they were trying to put it out, they tried to go inside and said a man began to threaten a firefighter while holding a gun.

“We’re just not used to seeing this in our area, it’s very unusual,” said Frank Hines, Milford Fire Chief. “At that time, as soon as they noticed the gun, they cleared the scene and waited for the sheriff’s office to get here and secure the scene.”

Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office deputies went inside. They were able to get the man out of the home and take him to the hospital. He is expected to be OK.

Officials said there is evidence of shots fired inside the home, but wouldn’t confirm if that happened while crews responded to the fire. The fire marshal will be investigating the cause of the fire.