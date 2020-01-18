Man found with cannabis in car faces new kind of charges

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man has been arrested after police found cannabis on him in a car and for lying to police about his name after being pulled over.

Brandon Turk, 24, of Urbana, was arrested on Friday, January 17 around 12:15 p.m.

Police pulled him over because his car didn’t have a front license plate.

The officer says he could smell the cannabis in his car and searched it and Turk and found two ounces (63 grams) of cannabis in a plastic bag, a digital scale, and $185 cash.

Turk was then taken to jail where police learned his real name and that he has had several outstanding warrants for failing to appear in court on 2018 and 2019 cases for theft, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving under suspension.

According to a new law, effective January 1, cannabis must be in a sealed, odor-proof, child-resistant cannabis container

Turk is also likely to be charged with obstructing justice, which is a felony.

He is being held on a total of $22,500 in all his cases.