Man shot in head outside city

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said a man is in critical condition after being shot in the head Thursday afternoon.

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office was sent to Elliot and Wesley just outside of the city after a 911 call. Deputies found a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office said he was sitting in a vehicle when it happened. They have not released his name.

They’re asking if anyone saw a black, Ford Edge in the area between 2:00 and 2:30, or if they have any information of the shooting, to call the sheriff’s office at 217-753-6666 or Crime Stoppers.

