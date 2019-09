MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Coles County jury found a man not guilty of drug-induced homicide on Thursday afternoon.

Police said Thomas Cord Eich sold heroin to a man in August 2018. The man was found dead the next morning.

Court documents show jurors deliberated for about two hours. While they decided he was not guilty on the drug-induced homicide charge, they did find him guilty of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

His sentencing is set for December 6.