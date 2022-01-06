Man found not guilty in 2017 murder

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man has escaped a long prison stay in a 2017 Champaign murder.



A jury Thursday found 27 year-old Jamonte Hill of Champaign not guilty in the death of 53 year-old Gus Edwards. Hill’s trial got underway at the start of this week with closing arguments Thursday morning. Assistant state’s attorneys Lindsey Clark-Rivest and Tim Sullivan were in the courtroom Thursday for the prosecution, while Daniel Taylor and Lindsey Yanchus from the county public defender’s office were in the courtroom for Hill.



Hill was accused of shooting Edwards on August 3, 2017, as the victim walked near the intersection of Beardsley Avenue and Elm Street in Champaign.

It took around a year for authorities to get enough evidence to support formal charges for Hill, who was already in jail on another case.