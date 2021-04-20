Man found not guilty by reason of insanity in attempted murder case

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An Effingham County man was found not guilty by reason of insanity for the attempted murder of his grandparents.

That verdict was delivered after a bench trial. Court records show Mark Sigrist had waived his right to a jury trial.

Sigrist was accused of stabbing his grandfather with a knife and hitting his grandmother with a cutting board, according to the Effingham County state’s attorney. She was able to escape and make it over to a neighbor’s house where they called the police.

The state’s attorney said Sigrist had recently been released from a mental healthy facility. He had been in and out of there for 15 years.

Sigrist is being ordered to an evaluation by the Department of Human Services. A status hearing for that will be on May 19. He will be in a secure mental facility.