Man found in house fire charged with arson, meth possession

MILFORD, Ill. (WCIA) — An armed man found in a house fire in Iroquois County has been arrested. The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department said Olan Morris III, 33, was charged with arson and possession of methamphetamine.

Firefighters were called out to 1961E 1100 N just outside of Milford after fire was seen from the second story floor. When they went inside, they found Morris armed with a gun in a first story bedroom. The Milford Fire Chief said Morris threatened a firefighter with the gun. Firefighters left the house and called the sheriff’s department who was able to get Morris out of the house.

The fire was extinguished. No one was shot.

The State Fire Marshal is still investigating.