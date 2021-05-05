Man found guilty on murder charges

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man in his late-20s was convicted of several murder charges stemming from the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old at Danville’s Fair Oaks housing complex in 2019.

Court records show Percy Freeman was convicted on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery during a bench trial Wednesday by Judge Nancy Fahey.

Freeman’s sentencing hearing is set for July 2.

WCIA reported 25-year-old Roosevelt Anderson Jr. was shot in the head on April 24, 2019. Two other persons were also charged in connection to that incident.

One of them — Denzel Aldridge — is still facing murder charges. He will appear in court again on May 17.