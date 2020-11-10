Man found guilty of unlawful gun possession

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County state’s attorney said one man could face up to 14 years in prison after he was found guilty of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon–parole.

In a news release, State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said evidence from Danville Police showed officers tried to talk to Anthony Powell in the Fair Oaks housing complex on March 28. She said he ran away and was chased by police. During the chase, “Powell threw a handgun and discarded the bright red hooded sweatshirt he was wearing.” Powell got away, but officers were able to retrieve both the sweatshirt and the gun.

Through DNA testing done by Illinois State Police, officers were able to confirm that it was Powell that ran away from them.

“At the time he committed his offense, Powell was on Mandatory Supervised Release (i.e., Parole) from the Illinois Department of Corrections after having been previously convicted of multiple felony offenses over his criminal career.”

Powell is expected to be sentenced on December 30 by Judge Nancy Fahey. Again, he faces up to 14 years in prison.