Man found guilty of sexually assaulting 5-year-old during home invasion

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old Peoria man will see jail time after a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting a young child after invading their home.

Court records show Jarquez Hobbs was found guilty Thursday morning of three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and one count of home invasion.

WCIA reported the man was accused of breaking into a home and assaulting a 5-year-old child in August 2019. Police arrested him December that year. He then entered a not guilty pea in Jan. 2020, court records say.

Hobbs will be back in court for sentencing on May 13.