Man found guilty of sexual assault of a child

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County State’s Attorney said a 43-year-old Chicago man was found guilty of predatory sexual assault of a child.

State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Caribe Jones represented himself before the jury. Rietz stated that meant he cross examined the victim and witnesses.

The victim said Jones was involved in a relationship with her mother when he forced her to perform various sex acts during a time in July 2018. She had been 10 years old at the time.

The state’s attorney said another victim, whose mother was also in a relationship with Jones, said he forced her to perform sexual acts before 2018 in Indiana.

The jury found Jones guilty. He is expected to be sentenced on December 14. The state’s attorney stated Jones faces up to 60 years in jail in the Illinois Department of Corrections.