CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was found guilty of murdering a mother and her daughter last March.

A jury found Jonathan Perry guilty of two counts of first degree murder. He is facing a mandatory natural life sentence. He is expected back in court for sentencing on April 22.

This comes after Kimberly Coyne and her daughter, Blair Coyne, were found shot in their St. Joseph home. Perry was arrested shortly after the murders happened.