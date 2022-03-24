DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 43-year-old man was recently found guilty of first degree murder in relation to the death of Shemilah Sanders in 2020.

On June 6, 2020, Decatur Police were dispatched to a location near the Garfield underpass in response to a report of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived at the scene, they found Sanders with a gunshot wound in the neck. Officers said they arrested two men in connection to the shooting. These men were Lavanski Folks and Paul Folks.

Sanders was quickly taken to an area hospital for treatment with life-threatening injuries. She passed away in the afternoon of June 9, 2020, the Macon County coroner stated.

Lavanski Folks was arrested in connection to the incident but not for shooting Sanders, according to police.