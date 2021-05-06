Man found guilty of murder at Decatur restaurant

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man was convicted of murder Thursday in Macon County Court for killing an 18-year-old boy.

A jury found Matthew R. Anderson Jr. guilty of first-degree murder in a trial held under Judge James Coryell. The man is facing a punishment of 45-years to life in prison.

A sentencing hearing was set for June 23.

The trial started on Monday. Prosecutors said surveillance video showed Anderson going into a bathroom and pulling out an object.

The state’s attorney argued that he pulled out a gun.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2019 at Long John Silver’s on West Eldorado Street, and resulted in the death of 18-year-old Curtis Hairston.