DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A jury has found a man guilty of killing Marcqui Apholone in a 2018 shooting.

Dante Wade was found guilty on Wednesday. The shooting happened on November 9, 2018 near Whitmer and 21st Street in Decatur.

Wade was arrested later that month in connection to the crime. He was found guilty of first degree murder on Wednesday.

Sentencing is expected to take place on October 7.