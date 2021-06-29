Man found guilty of misdemeanor speeding in deadly pedestrian crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Neoga man is facing prison time for a crash that killed a pedestrian in Shelbyville.

The Shelby County State’s Attorney says 26-year-old Briar True, of Neoga, was found guilty Thursday for speeding 35 mph above the limit. That’s a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by about a year in prison and/or a fine of $2,500.

The prosecutor says the charge was made in connection to a crash in the early morning hours of June 4 last year on Route 16 near the U.S. Army Corps Visitor’s Center in Shelbyville.

State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke says 84-year-old Sidney Manning died after being hit by True’s car while crossing Route 16.

She adds the collision was extensively investigated by Illinois State Police’s crash reconstruction team.

Investigators say True was driving his car somewhere between 82-98 mph when he hit Manning. That was in a 45 mph zone.