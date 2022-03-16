SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelby County jury recently found a man guilty of hurting a prison officer.

Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that a Shelby County jury returned a guilty verdict against Defendant Joshua D. White for the offense of aggravated battery to a Correctional Institution Employees, resulting in bodily harm.

The jury deliberated only seven minutes before returning its unanimous verdict.

White was an inmate in the Shelby County Jail on July 27, 2021 and became angry when corrections officers directed him back to his cell following dinner. He initially complied but when officers were trying to shut the cell door, White charged one of the officers, grabbed and struck him forcefully on the left side of his head with a closed fist and threatened to kill him.

The injured officer received medical treatment, suffered a concussion and missed several days of work following the attack.

White’s $100,000 bond was revoked after the verdicts were read. He will remain in the Shelby County Jail until his sentencing hearing on May 16.