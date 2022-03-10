VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Vermilion County Jury found a man guilty of home invasion and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

According to officials, on February 7, 2020, Donald Langston went to his estranged wife’s new house armed with a bat and a bb gun, forced his way in and attacked her and her family. Officials also said Langston struck his estranged wife in the head with the bat, chased her out of her home, attacked her again, then fled the scene when police arrived. It was reported that other people who were in the home also suffered severe injuries to the head and body.

Langston is expected to be sentenced on May 4.