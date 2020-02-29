Man found guilty of attempted robbery at liquor store

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was found guilty on attempted armed robbery and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

In a release, Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said in August, Gordon Seward was fishing for expired beer in the dumpster of Main Package Liquors in Danville. He then decided to go through the drive-thru. He opened the drive-thru window and attempted to steal cigars. An employee saw the Seward at the window waving a knife while threatening them. They said he then came into the store and continued to threaten them. The victim then grabbed a baseball bat for protection and Seward left the store.

Seward is expected to be sentenced April 9.