CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was convicted Thursday of killing an Urbana man.

Dangelis Chambers was found guilty in the deadly shooting of 30-year-old Renese Riley in December 2018. Officers said they got a call about shots fired on Vawter Street in Urbana. When they got there, they found Riley lying on the ground. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Chambers was found guilty of murder and unlawful use of a weapon charges. He is expected to be sentenced in April.