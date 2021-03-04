Man found guilty in deadly 2018 shooting

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said a Danville man was found guilty of the first-degree murder of a man in 2018.

21-year-old Dyontae Bright’s post-trial motions was set by Vermilion County Circuit Judge Nancy Fahey for April 22. Bright was found guilty of shooting and killing 23-year-old Albert Gardener on June 16, 2018 around 2 a.m. at the Untouchables Motorcycle Club in Danville.

“After shooting the victim, the defendant fled to a neighboring state in an attempt to avoid accountability,” said Raoul. “As with this case, collaborations between federal, state, county and local law enforcement are critical to ensuring that individuals who perpetrate violent crimes are convicted–particularly when they go to extreme lengths to avoid capture. I look forward to continue these partnerships to protect communities from gun violence.”

“Today’s jury verdict of guilty against Dyontae Bright clearly demonstrates that the good people of our community simply will not tolerate violent gang shootings,” said Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy.