Man found guilty for shooting baby

SPRINGFIELD, lll. (WCIA) — Prosecutors say a Springfield man was convicted Wednesday for a 2019 shooting that hurt a 7-month-old baby.

Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright says a jury found Tarvelle Williams guilty of aggravated battery with a firearm and armed habitual criminal.

“Defendant was held accountable today for his decision to repeatedly fire a gun at another human being. He faces up to 90 years in prison for shooting an infant and conviction as an armed habitual criminal,” Wright said Wednesday in a press release. “We are grateful to the Springfield Police Department for another professional investigation and their dedication to the fight against gun violence in our community.

He adds Assistant State’s Attorney Meghan McCarthy and First Assistant State’s Attorney Derek Dion prosecuted the case on behalf of the People of Sangamon County.

Williams was represented by Attorney Jeff Page.

The Springfield man will be sentenced on August 4.

Police told WCIA at the time of the shooting that the child was expected to be ok.