CASEY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Casey on Thursday.

Trooper Josh Robinson, an ISP spokesperson, said the 49-year-old man was discovered in an open field near Illinois Route 49. Following the discovery, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from State Police to conduct the investigation.

Robinson said the death appears to be an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time. Follow wcia.com for updates as they become available.