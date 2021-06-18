Man found dead from crystal meth overdose

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Edgar County coroner said a man was found dead Thursday from an overdose.

In a news release, Coroner Scott Barrett stated someone called 911 around 3:30 p.m. saying they found the man in the home along Pine Street in Vermilion. The caller told dispatchers he was asked to go there to check on him because the man’s friend had not heard from him for a couple days.

The caller said when he got to the house, he knocked but did not get an answer. He went into the home and found the man dead on the front room floor.

Coroner Barrett identified the man as 47-year-old Robert Chapman. “Evidence at the scene and preliminary toxicology testing show that the death is consistent with an overdose of Crystal Methamphetamine,” he said.