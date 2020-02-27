Man formally charged with girlfriend’s death

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man accused of killing his girlfriend appeared in court Thursday.

Tenesha Jenkins was found dead in her home Sunday. Antoine Craig, who she had been dating, is charged with her murder. Investigators said Jenkins was smothered to death.

A provided photo of Tenesha Jenkins. She was killed Sunday in her Champaign home.

Many of Jenkins’ friends and family knew Craig. Some of her friends said they were video-chatting with him late Sunday morning. Not long after, while doing a welfare check, police found her dead inside her Champaign home.

Craig turned himself into Rantoul Police Wednesday. Disturbing details were revealed Thursday about what investigators said Jenkins went through.

When they found Jenkins dead, they also found cuts on the sides of her face that were likely caused by glass. She also had defensive wounds on her hands. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Reitz said, “Certainly there is indications that the two had been involved in a relationship. Absolutely, we would consider this a domestic violence situation that very tragically and unfortunately resulted in her death.” She said because of Jenkins’ “significant injuries,” they are adding a plea that she died under circumstances that were “excessively brutal and heinous.”

Craig had eight felony convictions before this happened. He was out on bond for possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cannabis when Jenkins was found dead.

If Craig is found guilty of murdering Jenkins and doing it in an excessively brutal and heinous way, the judge will order that he gets a mandatory life sentence.

Thursday night, family and friends are paying tribute to Jenkins’ memory at New Hope Church of God. They described her as the type of person who would help anyone who needed it. They are in disbelief that this happened. They also said Craig’s arrest did bring them some peace.