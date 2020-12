MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was fined $500 for a traffic accident that resulted in the death of a Mahomet man who was riding his bicycle.

Roman Sydoruk was driving a semi on Route 47 when he and 46-year-old David Powell crashed. Powell died three days later.

Sydoruk was ticketed for improper passing and pleaded guilty on Monday to driving on the wrong side of the road.