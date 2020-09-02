Man fighting rare disease raises awareness in award-winning documentary

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois man is fighting a rare disease, but says he’s putting a positive outlook on life to help raise awareness for others in his situation.

“For an easy way to describe it, MSA is Parkinson’s with Lou Gehrig’s symptoms also at the same time,” says Austin Crawford from Milford. “So, you’re not only fighting one disease, you’re fighting two.”

It may be easy to explain, but living life with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) is far from it.

“[My day] usually starts off with my feeding tube,” says Crawford. “Then, we’ll start the normal daily routines of medications and physical therapy.”

Austin Crawford was diagnosed with what doctors thought was just Parkinon’s in 2012. Five years later, he learned it was MSA. There’s no treatment or cure for it.

Crawford’s been slowly losing bodily functions ever since. He’s in a wheel chair now, and says speech or movement can be the next things to go at any moment.

If you asked Austin Crawford a few years ago, sharing his story would have been a scary thought.

That all changed when filmmaker Phil Gioja from Center Street Productions reached out to him wanting to share the stories of the people in Iroquois County.

“It was tough for me to kind of even process what he was going through,” says Gioja.

He and Crawford teamed up to make an MSA awareness video a little more than two years ago. It expanded to an award-winning documentary funded by the MSA coalition.

“There would be times where I’d shoot and break down on the way home…just hearing his heart to help other people even though he was in a tough situation for himself,” says Gioja.

But it’s also helped Austin Crawford to keep pushing forward.

“What we’re needing, really, is a little bit more hope, laughter, and smiles,” he says.

Crawford started Wheels for a Cause to help people get wheel chairs.

The documentary, called Fighting MSA: Austin Crawford’s Story, premiered at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood. It’s up for it’s fourth award in October.