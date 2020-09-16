Man facing sexual assault charges

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- Francisco Castaneda went to trial yesterday for two separate accounts of sexual assault. Both happened back in 2009 when the women were ages seven and eight. He was their uncle, the woman who was eight says she was raped at a mobile home in Urbana. He’s also accused of creating false documents so the victims could work while underaged. The victim told police she didn’t tell her mom about him because he threatened to rape her more often if she did.

Kari May of the Champaign County children’s advocacy center wants people to be aware of the signs if their child being abused. “Sometimes kids will get withdrawn it depends on the age, they might start doing things that are out of routine for them like refusing to shower, wearing more clothes than they might normally wear.”, said May. They are also advising parents to be aware of who is looking after their children during online learning if they’re at work. If you feel your child may be showing signs of abuse you can get help at the Champaign County children’s advocacy website.