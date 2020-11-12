Man facing several charges after leading police on chase

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — A Paris man faces several charges after leading authorities on a car chase.

29-year-old Joseph W. Christopher has five charges against him including driving under the influence of drugs, driving with a revoked license, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, criminal trespass to a residence with persons present, and violation of bail bond.

Paris police say officers responded to a fight at a home near 1600 Michigan Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

That’s when they say Christopher and others involved drove off from the scene while possibly armed.

Several cop cars chased Christopher through county roads before he crashed into a home near the corner of Vance and Kimble streets back in town.

Authorities say Christopher tried to run away, but they caught him.

Photo courtesy of Zach Smith

A Paris community member says he saw the foot chase happen, and has damage to his home because of it.

“As they chased the guy down, they knocked down a big section of fence in my backyard. I guess he tried to hop my fence or something,” says Zach Smith. “He was clearly on drugs pretty bad, flailing about. It looked like he was having some issues. He was driving recklessly. He could have hit a lot of people.”

Police say an ambulance took Christopher to the hospital for a medical check before going to the Edgar County Jail pending a court appearance.