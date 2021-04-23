Man facing murder charges for deadly shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is facing several charges after a deadly shooting Friday morning. It happened in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue before noon.

Jahsen Thomas, 43, was arrested for first degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm without a FOID card.

Police said they arrived on scene to find Thomas holding a woman who had been shot several times, and a gun lying on the ground next to him. They attempted to negotiate with Thomas, but he refused to comply. Police said they used bean bag rounds to distract him and arrested him. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thomas was taken to the Sangamon County Jail. The woman’s identity hasn’t been released yet.