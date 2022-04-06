CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 23-year-old man is facing first degree murder charges in relation to the death of 49-year-old Nzengeli Mfwamba.

Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Dominic Fortune will be in court Thursday afternoon.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Fortune attacked Mfwamba outside Mfwamba’s home, striking him in the head with a hammer and stabbing him multiple times. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head.

According to the Champaign County State’s Attorney, Fortune was involved in a relationship with Mfwamba’s daughter and the two had a child. The two had a history of domestic violence and Fortune was the subject of an emergency order of protection obtained by Mfwamba’s daughter and had been ordered to stay away from Mfwamba’s home.

The State’s Attorney’s Office will be filing a notice that they will seek a natural life sentence based on the exceptionally brutal and heinous nature of the murder.