URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Prophetstown, Ill. man is now facing federal arson charges after prosecutors said he was caught with incendiary material while vandalizing a future women’s reproductive health clinic in Danville over the weekend.

The United States Attorney’s Office released on Tuesday new information that Phillip Buyno, 73, was charged by a federal criminal complaint with attempting to use fire to damage a building used in interstate commerce. An affidavit submitted in support of the complaint said that Danville Police found Buyno at the future clinic, located at 600 North Logan Avenue, around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday while responding to an alarm at the site.

The affidavit said that Buyno had backed his car into the entrance of the building and that he was stuck inside the car when officers arrived. The affidavit added that Buyno had brought several containers filled with gasoline with him.

Buyno was arrested by Danville Police that morning. He is scheduled to appear in federal court in Urbana on Tuesday, where Judge Eric Long will address whether Buyno will be released on bond or held in custody.

If convicted of attempted arson, Buyno faces five to 20 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000 and three years of parole.

Danville Police Deputy Chief Joshua Webb, meanwhile, released further information about the future clinic, saying that the site is not associated with the Danville Women’s Care Clinic or any other women’s health facilities currently operating in Danville. The information the Danville Police Department has, Webb said, is that the site was purchased by Indianapolis-based McGhee Investment Group. That group is associated with Indianapolis Clinic for Women, which does provide abortion services.