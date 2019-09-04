Live Now
3 NEWS NOW: Tracking Hurricane Dorian

Man facing child enticement charges

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man was indicted in federal court for attempting to entice a minor. The Department of Justice said 60-year-old Thomas Bishop started texting with a covert police officer on a popular dating site. They said he believed he was talking to a 15-year-old boy, and said he requested sexually explicit photos.

He was arrested on August 23 after authorities said he agreed to meet the believed to be teenager for a sexual encounter. Bishop is facing charges of attempted enticement of a minor and use of interstate commerce to knowingly entice a minor.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.