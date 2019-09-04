Man facing child enticement charges

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man was indicted in federal court for attempting to entice a minor. The Department of Justice said 60-year-old Thomas Bishop started texting with a covert police officer on a popular dating site. They said he believed he was talking to a 15-year-old boy, and said he requested sexually explicit photos.

He was arrested on August 23 after authorities said he agreed to meet the believed to be teenager for a sexual encounter. Bishop is facing charges of attempted enticement of a minor and use of interstate commerce to knowingly entice a minor.