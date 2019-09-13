Man facing charges for hitting children with belt

Breaking News
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — One man is in custody after police say he beat his daughter and her sister with a belt. 28-year-old Craig Owens was arrested for domestic battery and aggravated battery of a child.

The Macon County Circuit Clerk’s Office said Owens is accused of beating his daughter after she got some of her math problems wrong. They said he also hit her sister with the belt while she was eating cereal before school.

Marks were left on both of them.

His bond is set at $50,000. He could be back in court later this month if he doesn’t post bond, or in mid October if he bonds out.

