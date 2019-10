CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police arrested a man accused of beating a child.

22-year-old Robert Woods was taken into custody for battery. Police said they received a complaint a child was beat up by several people behind a business near West Lincoln Avenue and University Drive. After investigating, police said Woods was identified as one of the suspects. Surveillance and witnesses corroborated his involvement.

Woods was sent to the Coles County Jail.