Man facing charges after escaping from police

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is in custody after the Macon County Sheriff’s Office says he escaped from their custody and hid in a bean field for five hours in Maroa.

It happened just east of the baseball field off of South Locust Street.

The sheriff’s office says Joseph Purviance was originally arrested on a warrant for domestic battery. But while he was sitting handcuffed in the back of a squad car, they say he slid the handcuffs to the front of his body, rolled down the back passenger window, and ran out when deputies were arresting another suspect.

Sheriff’s deputies had to be called off the search because of other calls, but Maroa police were able to take him into custody.

He’s also charged with resisting a police officer.