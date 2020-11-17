Man faces weapons charges after trying to get revenge for brother’s death

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is facing weapons charges after police said he tried to take his little brother’s murder investigation into his own hands.

Kamrion Wilson was arrested after he showed up at a Champaign apartment with a gun. He told police he was looking for revenge for his brother’s death.

His brother, 16-year-old Gerryontae Brown, was shot and killed Thursday. Police have since arrested someone for the crime. 18-year-old Calvin Williams is being charged with murder.

The victim’s family is hurting. The boy’s mother said she lost one son Thursday and another was arrested on Friday. She feels his possible punishment is too high for what he did.

But others said this is what needs to happen to make this stop.

“It’s disheartening that Kam is caught up in this now, and it’s disheartening that his brother is gone,” said William Patterson, University of Illinois music professor.

A story that started with 16-year-old Gerryontae Brown’s death seems to keep getting worse. Now, his 20-year-old brother, Kamrion Wilson, is behind bars.

“I think being caught up in the moment, none of us know how to deal with death, and somebody shooting up in your house,” said Patterson. He knows Wilson well. He brings a hip-hop boom bus around Wilson’s neighborhood.

“He said, ‘I would love to learn engineering. That’s what I want to go to school to do.'”

Wilson was arrested after he showed up at an apartment with a gun the day after his brother was killed. He told police he was there to get revenge for his brother’s death. Instead of finding his brother’s killer there, he found police there interviewing people.

“That is something that we simply cannot tolerate,” said Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz. “That is why gun violence is snowballing on and on and on.” But Patterson said the problem is much larger and can only be fixed by investing more in kids like Wilson.

“Champaign-Urbana needs to just say that we are failing black kids. Just own that…and then people need to do something about it,” said Patterson. “So now we have a young man just sitting in a situation that could follow him for the rest of his life, and I say that…we could do something about changing that, and it starts with him and others like him and say, ‘You know what? You screwed up in terms of having guns and all that, but we want to help you do something better.”

Wilson has no criminal history, but he could face 3-7 years for those weapons charges. His mother thinks his bond of $500,000 should be lowered and said he was just reacting to his emotions. She added that she’s preparing to bury one son while also trying to get her other son out of jail.