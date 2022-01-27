Man faces prison in attack on wife

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Rantoul man will learn in March how long he’ll be in prison for a beating and sexual assault of his estranged wife.

A Vermilion County jury on Thursday found 57 year-old Darren Monroe guilty of aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated domestic battery. The man faces nine to 44 years in prison to be served at 85%, and he will be on the sex offender list for life. Sentencing is March 16. Monroe will be in jail until then.

State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said in December 2019, Monroe came to the victim’s home, beat her, and sexually assaulted her. Lacy said at trial, Monroe admitted to beating the woman but claimed she sexually assaulted him.