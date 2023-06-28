SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from northern Illinois could be sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of murdering an elderly Springfield woman in 2019.

It took a jury less than an hour of deliberation to find David Smith, 59 of Lindenwood, guilty of murdering 80-year-old Donna Bricker. Evidence presented in court showed that Smith entered Bricker’s home on Jan. 6, 2019, and used strips of material torn from a blanket to bound and gag her. He then strangled her with an electrical cord, beat her about the head and stabbed her in the chest with a pair of scissors.

The jury also determined that Smith’s actions were “exceptionally brutal and heinous” and “indicative of wanton cruelty.” That finding, which was requested by Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright, was necessary to make Smith eligible for a sentence of natural life in prison. It is the most severe penalty allowed by Illinois law.

“I am grateful to the jury for their service and dedication to reach a just verdict,” Wright said. “Based upon the facts of the case, the defendant’s criminal history and the jury’s finding that David Smith’s acts meet the statutory requirements to permit me to seek a sentence of natural life, I intend to request the maximum penalty allowed under Illinois law.”

Smith’s bond was revoked upon conviction, and he remains in custody at the Sangamon County Jail. He will remain there until his sentencing on Aug. 29.