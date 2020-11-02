Man faces kidnapping charges

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is facing kidnapping charges for holding people in a van and demanding ransom.

Felipe Guevara-Sanchez from New York was arrested Friday. U of I Police said the 27-year-old took at least seven people. One of them, he brought all the way from Mexico. Police said Sanchez was asking for thousands of dollars for their return.

One of the people’s parents came to the U of I Police Department’s lobby. They told investigators Sanchez was asking for $1,200 in exchange for their son. They had already paid him $7,500.

Sanchez said he would give them their son, if they brought that money to a gas station on Cunningham in Urbana. They googled the closest police department they could find, asking for help.

Police went there for the exchange and arrested Sanchez. They said he is likely part of a large cartel organization.

U of I Police Chief Alice Cary gave some advice for parents in these situations. “I guess the basic information is, ‘Don’t ever take anything lightly, and ensure you know where your children are and take their cries for help seriously.'”

Investigators said he had been holding the people’s son since early October and had been held in a van and various basements since then.

Everyone else with Sanchez was put in shelters. Police said they were from all across the country, including a person from Virginia.

The county’s state’s attorney said they are looking at getting federal investigators involved to investigate the extent of Sanchez’s crimes.