CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 66-year-old man is facing hate crime charges after a 43-year-old woman told police officers about her encounter with him in Hessel Park on Dec. 27.

According to information from a police investigation, at around 2 p.m. in Hessel Park on Kirby Avenue, a woman of Asian descent stopped to pick up her dog’s waste when a man behind her said, “You need to keep that dog on a short leash.” When she turned around, he allegedly asked her if she spoke English or was from Timbuktu. He also allegedly made other Asian-directed slurs. Fearful of what he might do, the woman began recording him with her phone. In response, he allegedly knocked the phone out of her hands. This man eventually left when another person intervened and threatened to call the police. When the woman went home, she called Champaign Police to make a report.

This incident was published by Champaign County Crime Stoppers on Jan. 24.

According to Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz, Charles Stedwell of Champaign saw his picture in the Crime Stoppers’ post and came forward to the Champaign Police. Stedwell was the man in the video that was captured on the woman’s phone, Rietz said.

The woman has been afraid to leave her home ever since, Rietz added.

When talking to Champaign Police, Stedwell said the woman’s dog had barked and lunged at him. He told police that when he tried to get around this woman and her dog, she put something in his face, which he instinctively batted away.

Police officers also interviewed the man who helped the woman. He told them that she looked scared and stood behind him as Stedwell continued to argue with her. Additionally, he said Stedwell told him that the dog had bitten him and the woman had hit him in the hand.

Stedwell was arraigned on Wednesday by Judge Brett Olmstead, who ordered Stedwell to return to court on Mar. 8. Olmstead said the penalties for conviction of hate crime range from probation to two to five years in prison.