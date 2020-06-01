Man faces felony for hit-&-run of 2 people

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — An area man faces charges after a hit and run accident which sent two people to the hospital.

21-year old Marshall Blanchard was taken into custody about three hours after the incident. He’s accused of reckless conduct, failure to obey a police officer and felony leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Authorities say about 7 pm, Sunday, police responded to Front and Madison streets for a hit-and-run motorcycle accident. A 22-year old woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to her legs and torso. Later that night, an additional victim, a 28-year old man, went to the emergency room with an injury to his arm. Both victims were part a crowd when they were struck.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers. If your call leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspects, you may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

McLean County Crime Stoppers

(309) 828 – 1111

Bloomington Police Department

(309) 820 – 8888

Detective Paul Jones

(309) 434 – 2548