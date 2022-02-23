CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man faces felony charges after he was arrested in a 2019 shooting investigation.

Champaign Police responded to reports of shots fired at an area on Williamsburg Drive at around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2019. When they arrived at the scene, officers discovered a 10-year-old male victim inside a private residence suffering from two life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police said the victim has made a full recovery from the incident.

The preliminary investigation indicated multiple rounds were fired into the residence from the outside, striking and critically injuring the juvenile. Multiple shell casings were recovered from outside the residence. The investigation revealed the juvenile was not the intended target of the shooting.

On Feb. 23, the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office charged 21-year-old Devlon Miles with four criminal offenses in relation to this incident. These include attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge and unlawful use of a weapon. Miles is in custody at the Champaign County Correctional Center on unrelated charges.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call Champaign police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements may be made for information to be shared privately. People who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS), online at 373tips.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.