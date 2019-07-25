Man faces burglary & weapons charges

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Bloomington man faces charges for burglary and weapons. Police investigated a vehicle burglary about 3:30 pm, Tuesday, in the 1400-block of East Empire.

A firearm and other personal property were taken from vehicles in the parking lot. Officers determined the same suspect had stolen an item from inside the business.

Wednesday, authorities made contact with 21-year old Drashan Jackson. He’s accused of unlawful use of weapon; felony possession of a weapon; parole violation; possession of stolen firearm; burglary and theft. He’s being held on $300,000 bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward up to $1,000.

McLean County Crime Stoppers

(309) 828-1111

Bloomington Police Department

(309) 820 – 8888

Detective Jared Bierbaum

(309) 434 – 2807