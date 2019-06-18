Man faces 30-years after conviction

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man faces up to 30-years in prison after being convicted of the class X felony of home invasion causing injury.

Friday, 19-year old Jahziel Shumpert was tried as an adult and found guilty after a four-day trial.

Evidence proved Shumpert forced a 28-year old man into his residence at gunpoint, then held the man and a 26-year old woman hostage, again at gunpoint, before battering both victims.

The victims sustained injuries, the extent of which was not disclosed. Shumpert then stole property from the couple, including two vehicles.

Evidence presented at trial including the identification of Shumpert by the victims as well as video evidence of Shumpert with stolen property.

The crime happened on March 10, 2017, when Shumpert would have been 17.

He’ll be sentenced in August. The range of prison time for a class X felony is 6 – 30 years and includes three years mandatory supervised release.